Homeowners react to proposed nursing facility in Paducah

Homeowners said rezoning a lot in Paducah will ruin their neighborhood. The Paducah City Commission is moving forward with the final site plan for the lot at 4231 Pecan Drive.

The company that owns that land is trying to rezone it to build a nursing home.

Ron Cowherd lives right across the street. "I just wonder how many people would like to look out their front door at a nursing facility," he said.

His wife, Janice, said when they moved in 44 years ago, the neighborhood was different. "It was a wonderful, nice, little country road when we moved here," Janice said.

Now there is so much noise next to what Janice calls "Interstate Pecan Drive."

More changes could come soon.

"We knew that there would be something moving in across the street. We were hoping we'd stay R-1, low density residential," she said. The owner of the land is trying to rezone it to R-4 to put in a nursing home.

"R-4: There is any number of businesses they can put up on the other side of there," said Ron. He's worried that not only would there be a huge, 17,000 square foot nursing home right across the street, but more businesses and lower-income houses.

Some homeowners in the neighborhood said if the city is going to start moving on with the project, they're going to start moving out.

"All of this area will be much louder, and we feel it will hurt the property value," said Ron. He said he has also thought of moving.

CDB Service Finance LLC owns the property. The Paducah Planning Department said Life Care Centers of America is looking to buy the land for a 100-room nursing home.

Life Centers of America would not confirm the project at this time.

The Paducah City Commission will vote on rezoning on April 18.