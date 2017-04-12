2017 Paducah Dogwood Trail winners announced

This April 12, 2017, photo shows dogwood trees outside the home of Debbie Wagner and Gordon Bremenkamf of 325 Minerva Place in Paducah. They are one of the 10 winners of the 2017 Paducah Dogwood Trail awards. (Photo by Chad Darnall, WPSD)

The dogwoods are in bloom in Paducah, and the winners of the 2017 Dogwood Trail were announced Tuesday night.

The winners are:

Jess Holt - 301 W. Jefferson Street

Dr. Wayne and Nina Hodge 302 - Wallace Lane

Debbie Wagner and Gordon Bremenkamf - 325 Minerva Place

Jamie and Leigh Ann Paxton 4000 Pines Road

Pat and Robert Hololos 661 Whitney Drive

Robin and Melissa Breeden 3239 Monroe St.

Charles Rowlings 100 Valley Road

Debra and John Gilbert 3839 Court Ave.

Heather Alexander and Brook Park 3522 Buckner Lane

David and Jeanne Stroup 2616 Jefferson St.

For more information about the Paducah Dogwood Trail, including a map of the 2017 trail, and the annual contests associated with it, click here.