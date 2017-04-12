President's proposed budget could impact local airports

The future of a flight many of you use could be at risk. President Donald Trump's proposed budget for 2018 shrinks the U.S. Transportation Department's funding by 13 percent. That impacts rural airports, including Barkley Regional Airport.

A program called Essential Air Service funds every flight you take out of Barkley Regional Airport to Chicago. If that program is eliminated, as the president's proposed budget calls for, it could end all the airport's services to Chicago.

The airport and its flights in and out of Chicago are important to Judith Webb. The flights help her see her grandchildren who live out of state.

"We have family that fly in, and also we, at one time, we flew out a lot," Webb says.

With her home in Ballard County, the Chicago flight is convenient.

"Without it, where would we go or where would they go? Where would we have to pick them up? Nashville? Ah, come on," Webb says.

Webb may have to make that drive to Nashville if the Essential Air Service program is eliminated. Barkley Airport Manager Richard Roof says the federal program guarantees air service to small communities, like McCracken County.

Roof says the program supports one third of the jobs at the airport, including police and fire, along with ticketing and security. Roof says he doesn't think the cut will happen.

"It's a total unknown at this time, but there is a groundswell of support throughout Congress for the program," Roof says.

U.S. Rep. James Comer made his support for the program known before a town hall meeting on Tuesday.

"I don't want to see that ended. That's a flight I take some and a flight that's very beneficial," Comer says.

Comer says as the House of Representatives amends the budget, he'll work to restore that funding. Overall, Roof is confident the program at Barkley is secure. That's a relief to Webb.

"We would not want to lose us. That's part of us," Webb says.

The president's full budget will be released later this spring.

Local 6 reached out to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul regarding the program.

McConnell sent the following statement.

I recognize the important role rural airports play in my state, and my office has been in contact with local officials in the Paducah area to discuss their concerns with the President's proposed cuts to the Essential Air Service program. I look forward to reviewing the President's full budget when it is released later this spring. While this is only the first step in the budget process, I will work with the delegation to protect essential Kentucky priorities in the final budget.

We're still waiting to hear back from Paul's office.

The Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois would also be affected by the cut.

When the proposed cut was first announced, Barkley Regional Airport released a statement in response. To read that, and to find a link to Trump's America First budget blueprint, click here.