United to pay compensation to plane passengers after dragging incident

United says passengers on the flight a Kentucky doctor was dragged from are getting compensation equal to the cost of their tickets.



United spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said Wednesday that the passengers from United Express Flight 3411 can take the compensation in cash, travel credits or miles.



Flight 3411 on Sunday night from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, was sold out, and passengers were in their seats when the airline said it needed to find room for four crew members who were commuting to their next assignment, a United Express flight in Louisville.



A 69-year-old passenger who did not want to give up his seat wound up being dragged off the plane by security officers. United CEO Oscar Munoz has apologized for the incident, and he vowed Wednesday that it will never happen again.

Three officers involved in the incident have been placed on leave. One officer was placed on leave Monday, and the Chicago Aviation Department announced two more were placed on leave Wednesday. The department said it is continuing its investigation.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Dao took a step toward legal action Wednesday by filing court papers asking the Cook County court to preserve reports and other material related to the incident.