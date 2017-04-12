Lane restriction scheduled for sinkhole repair in Livingston County

Part of U.S. 60 in Livingston County will be limited to one lane on Thursday and Friday so a persistent sinkhole can be filled along the right-of-way, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC says U.S. 60 will be restricted to one lane at mile point 17.15 in Livingston County between Dyer Hill Mine Road and Three Rivers Rock Road just west of the Dyer Hill Curve area. That section of the highway is about halfway between Smithland and Burna.

The sinkhole crews will be working on was filled in 2013, but KYTC says record rainfall in the summer of 2016 caused the sinkhole to start growing again.

While workers repair the site, the roadway will be down to one lane with alternating flow. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. KYTC says there may be delays of 10 minutes or more in the work zone, which will be in place from around 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, and from around 7:30 a.m. to around 12 p.m. on Friday.