Many high school seniors could get some higher education free in Kentucky

High school seniors in Kentucky could have part of their college education paid for this fall.

In 2016, Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed a bill that aimed to pay for two years of community college for students after all federal grants and scholarships had been awarded.

In December, Bevin signed an executive order that would pay for certifications instead. The Lexington Herald Leader reports the order will pay for 32 hours in these fields: health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics, business services/IT, and construction.

It pays for anyone with a high school diploma or GED that doesn’t have an associates degree or higher level of education.

That would have a direct effect on high school seniors like Destiny Redden. Today, she works at KFC. While she takes your orders, she’s thinking about her future and her dream to become a nurse who works with newborns. “I want to be the one that takes care of them, washes them and stuff after they're born. That's all I've wanted to do. That's all I’m interested in,” she said.

She says she’s glad to know the governor’s plan would pay for some of her education. She plans to attend West Kentucky Community and Technical College in the fall. In fact, she’s already completed a state board to become a certified nursing assistant.

WKCTC President Dr. Anton Reese says the order is a step in the right direction. “Generally speaking, more education creates a more engaged citizen and a greater earning power to contribute more, to contribute more to our region, which we absolutely, definitely need,” Reece said. “We absolutely embrace the governor’s vision providing those individuals to come and, in a short term, be able to achieve certificate degrees in those five sectors.”