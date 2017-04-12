Man accused of giving a stolen gun to a felon charged with theft in McCracken County

A third person has been charged in a McCracken County case in which two men were arrested Monday on drug and gun charges. Sheriff's deputies say the third man, charged Wednesday, provided a stolen gun to a felon.

On Monday two men were arrested after law enforcement received a tip alleging a Paducah man, who is a convicted felon, had a gun and was threatening to harm people with it on social media. A search of a home on Palmer Street led to the arrest of 22-year-old Matthew Conner on gun charges and 22-year-old Justin Adams on drug charges. For more on those arrests, click here.

On Wednesday detectives arrested 19-year-old Samuel Henderson of Paducah in the case.

Deputies say Henderson stole a Savage .22-caliber rifle and traded it to Conner a few days before Conner was arrested. The sheriff's department says Henderson was out on felony probation regarding a previous burglary charge.

Henderson was charged with theft by unlawful taking of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.