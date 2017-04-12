Trump expected to sign family planning bill

President Donald Trump is expected to sign legislation Thursday erasing an Obama-era rule that barred states from withholding federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.



The rule was finalized shortly before Obama left office in January.



The legislation squeezed narrowly through the Senate last month after Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.



It was passed using an obscure measure called the Congressional Review Act, which lets lawmakers undo regulations enacted in the last months of the Obama administration with just a majority vote.