Illinois considers legalizing recreational marijuana

After years of cuts and reductions during Illinois' years' long budget impasse, Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn said the university system is still strong.
A credit ratings agency has removed Illinois from a credit watch since legislators approved a budget and ended a more than two-year impasse.
The individual income tax rate is now 4.95 percent, up from 3.75 percent.
The Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative was hoping to hear some good news Tuesday from the Illinois comptroller about its pre-K program.
The Women's Center in Carbondale has had a tough couple of years. Because of the Illinois budget impasse, it's had to make desperate cuts that threatened to close it.
