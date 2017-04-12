Louisville officer, ex-officer indicted in Youth Explorer case

A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a Louisville police officer and a former officer in an investigation of the department's Youth Explorer program.

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas B. Wine's office said in a news release Wednesday that Officer Brandon M. Wood was charged with seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse and former officer Kenneth R. Betts was charged with first-degree sodomy and third-degree sodomy. The grand jury recommended Betts be held on $15,000 bond and Wood on $10,000.

Arraignment is set for Monday. Wood's lawyer, Steve Schroering, told news outlets that Wood maintains his innocence and would plead not guilty. Betts' attorney has declined comment previously.

Police Chief Steve Conrad said in a news release posted on Facebook that after the indictments were returned, he signed documents to terminate Wood.