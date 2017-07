Below is a list of high school scores from Wednesday, April 12.

Baseball:

All "A" Classic 1st Region Quarterfinals

Carlisle County 3, St. Mary 1

Hickman County 8, Ballard Memorial 6

All "A" Classic 2nd Region Semifinals

Lyon County 14, Dawson Springs 1

Caldwell County 7, Livingston Central 1

Softball:

All "A" Classic 1st Region Semifinals

Ballard Memorial 10, Hickman County 2

Carlisle County 11, Murray 3