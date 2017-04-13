Installation of lane markings on I-69 to restrict traffic - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Installation of lane markings on I-69 to restrict traffic

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY -

A portion of Interstate 69 near Mortons Gap will be down to one lane Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says northbound I-69 traffic near the Western Kentucky Parkway-Pennyrile Parkway Exit 106 interchange will be down to one lane so that crew can install lane markings.

Crews will begin working around Noon. The work is expected to take about three to four hours to complete.

