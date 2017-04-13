Guns, drugs seized from home during theft investigation

An investigation into the theft of a log splitter, lead to the arrest of four people.



On April 4, the Graves County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of theft from a Fancy Farm home.



Deputies say a log splitter was stolen by 40-year-old Charles Nanny and 23-year-old Adam Leroy, both of Mayfield and taken to a Tri-City home.



The home belonged to 42-year-old Jason Perry and 41-year-old Keri Perry.



At the home, deputies found the stolen log splitter, over a pound a methamphetamine, 3/4 pound of marijuana, cocaine, approximately 28 guns, and $7,500 in cash.



All four people were arrested and charged.



Charles Nanny - Theft by unlawful taking over $500



Adam Leroy - Theft by unlawful taking over $500, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason Perry - (All charges are firearm enhanced) trafficking in a controlled substance > 2 grams methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree drug unspecified > 10 doses, trafficking in marijuana 8oz to 5lbs, and possession of drug paraphernalia



Keri Perry - (All charges are firearm enhanced) trafficking in a controlled substance > 2 grams methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree drug unspecified > 10 doses, trafficking in marijuana 8oz to 5lbs, and possession of drug paraphernalia



Additional charges are pending.