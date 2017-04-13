Six things to know - 4/13/17

Here are six things to know for today.



We are expecting to hear from the family of the doctor dragged off his United flight in Chicago. The family of Dr. Dao and his attorney will be holding a news conference today. His legal team is filing for all videos of the incident and passenger and crew information to be preserved for evidence.



The man accused of killing Gary Lambert is expected to be in Marshall County court today. Officers say Joseph Cunningham shot Lambert because he thought the victim was going to rob him. The Commonwealth of Kentucky is seeking the death penalty.



Today President Trump is expected to sign a law that allows states to withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. The Obama administration finalized a law that banned this before he left office in January. Vice President Mike Pence broke a tie in the Senate to pass the bill.



A section of US 60 in Livingston County will be down to one lane today and tomorrow. Crews will be filling damage caused by a sinkhole. The work zone is along US 60 between Dyer Hill Mine Road and Three Rivers Rock Road. Crews will be in the area from 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. today, and 7:30 a.m. - Noon on Friday.



Illinois travelers may now access real-time information on road closures, construction and winter weather conditions through a revamped state website. The Illinois Department of Transportation said Wednesday the redesigned "Getting Around Illinois" website is now mobile-friendly and continuously updated.



The Paducah Parks Easter Egg dash is happening today at the Noble Park baseball fields, weather permitting. Registration starts at 5:00 p.m. and the first dash is at 5:45 p.m. The dashes will be broken up into age groups. Goody bags will be given to the first 500 children and there will be prize eggs. The event is free.