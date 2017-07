Your kids can take part in an Easter egg hunt being held at Paducah's Noble Park Thursday night.



The Paducah Parks Services says their annual Easter Egg Dash is being held at the baseball fields at Noble Park.



Registration begins at 5:00 p.m. with the hunts beginning at 5:45 p.m.



Kids will be broken up into age groups. The event open to kids 0-10 years old.



Goody bags are also available for the first 500 children, and prize eggs will be hidden on each field.



The event is free.