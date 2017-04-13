Two Martin, TN schools cancel classes due to ammonia leak

Two Tennessee schools have canceled classes due to an ammonia leak.



Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers says Martin Primary School and Martin Elementary School are both closed.



Summers says a safety value at a nearby farmer's co-op failed and released ammonia Wednesday night.



The amount of ammonia didn't reach toxic levels, but some of it ended up in the schools' HVAC systems.



As a precaution, classes at the two schools were canceled for the day. The schools are also out Friday for Good Friday.



Firefighters will monitor the ammonia levels at the schools again on Friday.