Robert Ingram denied bond reduction

A man shot while allegedly trying to get into a Reidland home in January was arraigned on Wednesday.



33-year-old Robert Ingram is facing murder, burglary, and terroristic threatening charges.



Deputies say Ingram and 39-year-old Toby Reed allegedly went to the home of 28-year-old Eric Howard and kicked in the door.



Howard then shot at Ingram and Reed, hitting them both. Howard said he fired his gun because he feared for his life.



Reed was killed, while Ingram was injured.



Ingram was charged with murder in Reed's death.



On Wednesday, Ingram was arraigned in court. He was also denied a reduction to his bond.



A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 27.