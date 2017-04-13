Brickhouse shooting suspects make court appearances

The three men charged with murder at a Paducah night club made separate court appearances Thursday.



23-year-old Denzel Powell, 34-year-old Christopher Smith and 27-year-old Tracell Nunn are accused of shooting and killing Gary Johnson outside the Brickhouse club last April.



For Powell, no big changes. He is scheduled to go to trial on April 24.



A trial date is also set for May 15 for Nunn.



Smith has a pre-trial conference date of May 19.



All three men have entered not guilty pleas.