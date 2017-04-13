Suspect charged in the shooting death of SIUE freshman

Authorities say a Missouri man has been charged in the death of a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville freshman during a drug deal.



James Williams of Spanish Lake was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the April 4, shooting of 18-year-old Khiry Taggart of Chicago. The 19-year-old Williams on Tuesday was ordered held in lieu of $500,000 bond.



Police say Taggart of Chicago and a 19-year-old woman were shot before the auto they were in crashed near the St. Louis suburb of Florissant. Authorities say the shooting occurred a mile away from the crash.



Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman survived her wounds, and the woman driving the vehicle wasn't hurt.



Although St. Louis County police say the shooting occurred during a drug transaction, they did not release additional details.



It wasn't immediately known if Williams has legal representation.