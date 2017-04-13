AG agrees Tennessee will stop enforcing 2 abortion limits

Tennessee's attorney general has agreed that the state will drop two abortion limits similar to Texas laws struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.



The attorney general's office decision was contained in federal court filings Thursday. One requirement mandated that abortion providers have hospital admitting privileges. The other forced abortion clinics to meet hospital-level surgical standards.



The Supreme Court struck down similar Texas laws in June 2016. The Tennessee case has been on hold since December 2015 while awaiting the Supreme Court ruling.



Thursday's filing says stopping enforcement will avoid continued litigation.



In the lawsuit, the state will continue to defend another restriction that requires counseling and a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions.