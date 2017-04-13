State fire commission dropping investigation into Ledbetter fire chief

Ledbetter, Kentucky, Fire Chief Terry Stringer says the Kentucky Fire Commission will not pursue an investigation into his work time sheets.

The decision comes after an inquiry in February involving taxpayer dollars and the hours Stringer worked.

Local 6's Todd Faulkner spoke with the 39-year fire chief by phone Thursday. Stringer says members of the commission voted in favor of dropping the issue.

We've reached out to the Kentucky Fire Commission Office in Frankfort for additional information, but no one has returned our calls at this time.

When Stringer testified before the fire commission in February, one board member told Local 6's Amanda Roberts that the discussion over the fire chief's hours and incentive pay is not fair to the board, the fire department, or to Stringer. To see that story, click here.