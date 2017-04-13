Kentucky courts administrative arm investigated for vehicle auctions

The Administrative Office of the Courts says it is being investigated for possible irregularities with its employee-only auctions of surplus vehicles.



The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the office began an internal review after it was questioned by reporters at the newspaper.



Office spokeswoman Leigh Ann Hiatt said one employee has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which she said is being conducted in partnership with the Attorney General's office.



Attorney General Andy Beshear's office would not confirm or deny the investigation.



The office is the administrative arm of Kentucky's court system. If often auctions off surplus equipment to employees. Such employee-only options are illegal in the executive branch, but the judicial branch is not subject to the same laws.