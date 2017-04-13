Crews battle growing sinkhole in Livingston County

You may have noticed crews are out on U.S. 60 filling in a large sinkhole for the second time. It's not under the highway, but it's close enough to have people worried.

Jim Temple lives near the sinkhole in Livingston County, Kentucky.

"It's been there for 10 or 11 years, but it just keeps getting bigger," says Temple.

Temple drives past it every day, and he says he slows down each time just in case.

"What I think about is people that don't know about it driving by that might just run up on it — maybe in the middle of the night or something — if the darn thing fell in," says Temple.

Temple says he recently noticed the hole creeping up towards the road.

"It got real close before they started filling it this time," says Temple.

Mark Scheer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says he's been fighting with Mother Nature for several years, and he's on a mission to make sure she doesn't win.

"As water comes in, it kind of silts down through and keeps the sinkhole sinking in," says Scheer. "So, we're trying to divert the water from it to keep that from happening."

Scheer says a Geotech team did some drilling in the area and found that the sinkhole does not extended under U.S. 60, but he does say the sinkhole is powerful enough to erode the edge of the pavement.

"Once the hole starts to fall in, it's just like you dig a hole in your yard," says Scheer. "If you dig a hole and it gets deep enough, the sides are going to start caving in. It's not that the hole is over towards the ditch line. It's just the bank can't hold itself, and it falls into the hole."

Scheer says they're filling in the hole with millings, or crushed up asphalt. He says the summer's heat will melt that down and help seal the hole against water.

Temple hopes this is the last time crews will have to fill in the sinkhole.

"It's a sinkhole," says Temple. "We don't know how long it's going to be there or when it will end. I hope soon."

Crews expected to be back out again on Friday to finish filling in the sinkhole. But, KYTC announced Thursday night that crews had finished capping the sinkhole, so no lane restrictions will be required on Friday.