Convention Center starts prep for AQS Quilt Week

The Convention Center looks empty now but in a week the entire room will be made into a showroom for quilts.

Paducah Convention Center Director Chuck Tate grew up around the spectacle of the Paducah quilt show, but now he's behind the scenes for the first time. He started to get ready for AQS QuiltWeek about a month in advance.

"This will be my first year sort of being around the show on the convention center side," said Tate. "I've heard you can't really get through, it's so crowded. I'm looking forward to it."

Now, two weeks out, the signs that AQS QuiltWeek is coming are everywhere. The well-known dome pavilion is up. Electrical units have been set up in the expo center. Rooms are starting to be set up.

Tate is walking around the convention center, checking on the progress. "We're not rushing to set things up (so) we can handle anything that comes our way and any fires that may pop up," he said

More than 70,000 square feet of the Paducah Convention and Expo Center will be filled. "So, you can imagine the amount of walking we do," Tate said. He said they're going to have a golf cart to help them get around quick,

The American Quilter's Society has 242 vendors listed on its website for this event. Tate said the convention center will be the hub for those vendors.

The Convention Center Board met Thursday to discuss the progress. Tate said they're on track.

"We want to make sure we are in top notch shape for all of our guests coming in," said Tate.

He said he will spend so much time at the Convention Center, he might even just sleep there. "I got permission from my wife to maybe bunk a night or two here," he said.