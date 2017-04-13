Flooded again: Farmers, county workers plan fixes, want changes

High water along the Mississippi River is pouring through the Len Small Levee in Alexander County, Illinois. It was breached a year and a half ago during the New Year’s Flood.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won’t fix it. Now, some farmers are ready to repair the levee themselves because the levee protects thousands of people living in small towns like Hodges Park, Unity, Olive Branch, Willard and Miller City.

Instead of cars, rushing water runs over roads in Miller City. Len Small Levee Commission President David Willis looks at the damage Thursday afternoon. A farmer in the area himself, Willis hasn’t started planting yet. He hasn’t been in his fields in the past few days —not since the floodwaters poured in.

"You don't know how to explain it. Everything you've worked for all your life, and then three days later it's gone and there's nothing you can do about it," Willis said. He grew up down the road and lived there until recently, but was forced to move last winter when the New Year’s Flood breached the levee, devastating much of the Miller City area and parts of rural Alexander County.

"It's heartbreaking. That's the best word for it. It's like I say. I knew what this looked like 25 years ago, and it's nothing like that anymore," Willis said. He said the floodwaters starting filling fields and destroying roads about a week ago. He said they've had enough of inaction, they want that fixed.

"We have to have a levee," Willis said.

Last summer, the Corps declined to provide flood assistance to fix the breach, saying Alexander County missed the damage threshold. The repairs to the levee were estimated at more than $16 million.

Willis said the damage along the levee today could have been prevented if it had been fixed the first time around. Now, he and others in the area plan to do it themselves.

"The Corps is not going to help us, we're going to have to put it back ourselves. Between the levee district and the county, we're trying to get the finances to do it," Willis said.

But he said this will continue to be a problem here and for every community along the riverfront until the Corps takes responsibility for the levees and stops dumping rock in the river.

"They're going to have to, or this is not the only place that's going to be like this. It's going to be all up and down the Mississippi River, because the water has got to go someplace and the Corps will not let you raise your levees. And they keep dumping rock in it. It's got to go someplace," Willis said. He said the Corps preventing raising levees higher makes the added river height from the rock an ongoing challenge for them and other riverfront communities.

He said they can’t wait any longer, they plan to start repairs as soon as things here dry up, hoping to begin by June 1.

Willis said it’s time lawmakers and riverfront communities from Illinois up to Minnesota came together to hold the Corps accountable for its rock dumping policies and to ensure it will help repair levee breaches. He said, until something changes, flooding will continue to plague them and other communities around the country.

The ongoing challenge with the Corps is causing real harm, Willis said.

"Our main problem with our levee is sitting right there, that rock on that barge," Willis said. "Since I was a young teenager and grew up on this riverbank, the Corps has been dumping rock in the river.

"This is not a natural disaster. This is a man-made disaster, because our levee system was overtopped from one end to the other. And you tell me: One person who can fill up their drainage ditch and where's the water going to go? It's going to go up until the people from Cairo to Minnesota get together from both sides of this river and get the representatives and their senators to get some control of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and hold them liable for the devastation of private property. It's not going to improve," he said.

"You probably won't remember my name five, 20 minutes from now. But within the next 10 years, from Cairo to Minnesota, remember this: This is not the only levee topping that's happened, and there are going to be more in the future," he said.

"You can't dump rock day after day in your drainage that drains one-third to one-half of the United States. It's got to go someplace, and it's going to devastate private property. And then they won't help you, so what do you do?" Willis asked.



"It's got to be stopped somewhere. They've got to be held liable for their actions," Willis said.