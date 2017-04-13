What you can do to prepare for future severe weather

Recent tornadoes that tore through southern Illinois left thousands of people without water and power. Electric and gas company Ameren Illinois says homeowners should always be prepared for a disaster.

"What happens if you can't get out of your subdivision? Preparation is critical. Preparation saves lives," said Ameren Illinois Division 6 Director Raymond Riddle.

After a storm hits, electric companies immediately start working to restore power to critical infrastructure such as hospitals. Then they follow a strategic plan to return power to homes.

"We get a complaint at times that 'My neighbor's lights are on, but mine are off,' Your neighbor's lights may have been tied to 500 customers," said Riddle.

While you're waiting for your lights to come on, you should have an emergency preparedness kit ready.

Some things you should keep in it are:

-Emergency telephone numbers

-Flashlights and fresh batteries

-Battery-powered radio

-Supply of bottled water

-Non-perishable foods that don't require heating

-Paper plates and plastic utensils

-Hand-operated can opener

-First-aid kit and medications

-Ice cooler for temporary food or medication storage

-Blankets, bedding, or sleeping bags

|-Battery-powered or wind-up alarm clock

-Special items for infants, the elderly, or family members with special needs

-Identification and copies of important family documents

-Small bills and change

-Pet food

Electric crews advise you to stay away from any downed power lines after a storm.