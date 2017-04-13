Former water district employee charged with theft

A former public employee faces a felony theft charge involving your money.

Kentucky State Police say 53-year-old Kimberly Giltz-Black of Marion, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday. She is accused of stealing nearly $9,700 by manipulating customer payments when she worked for the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District.

KSP says all the stolen money has been accounted for, and the majority of it has been recovered.

Troopers say their investigation showed no customer accounts were affected.

Glitz-Black was charged with theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but less than $10,000, which is a felony, and jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.