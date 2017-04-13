How to prove dog ownership if your pet goes missing

If your dog gets loose in Tennessee, it could be difficult to get it back.

Obion County, Tennessee, Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder says the state’s good Samaritan law allows a rescuer to pick up a dog if they need medical attention. Without the right proof — such as a microchip, vet records, photos, or rabies tag — you may not get your animal back.

Diamonds in the Ruff takes care of animals that are stranded and in need of help. They’re required to post notices for three days after they pick an animal up, according to Sheriff Vastbinder. Then, they can put them up for adoption.

We’ve gotten emails claiming that the rescue is taking animals and not returning them unless the owners pay. The secretary of Diamonds in The Ruff, Tosha Boone, says that’s not true.

I’ve learned sometimes, if someone cannot prove ownership, they may not get them back.

“If we see an injured dog, it is our right. We can pick them up, get them treated. And we try to reunite them with the owner, but if we can't, then we take all responsibility for that dog,” Boone says.

She says she feels unfairly criticized about instances where animals are not reunited with their owners. "You have to show proof that this is your dog before they can be returned," she says.

There are times when she’ll keep a dog from returning home even if you prove ownership. “If a dog is abused or neglected, emaciated, and we can prove the owner is, you know, not a good owner,” then, she says, they won't return the animal.

Vastbinder says the right proof would avoid any misunderstanding. “If ownership could be proven and a person was denying the ownership the right to have that animal back, then you have a criminal case, because it's theft," he says.

The best way to avoid confusion is to make sure your ownership is documented, according to the sheriff. The most effective way is a microchip. He also says rabies tags, which are required by Tennessee law, will help avoid a mix-up.

Ultimately, the sheriff does say his office gets many complaints about animals being taken or missing. He says he thinks a county animal control officer would help, but in the meantime, he hopes the rescue organizations and the community have a better understanding of each other in the future. “People love their animals. There have probably been more people get into fights about animals than anything else.”

One Obion County family has hired legal counsel to fight for two dogs they say belong them. Boone says ownership has not been proven.