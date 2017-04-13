UT Martin's Este adds role beyond student-athlete

UT Martin football transfer Joe Este arrived on campus last January hoping to call Martin, Tenn. his home for at least the next two years.

Little did he know though, he wouldn't be the only Este calling Martin home.

In the spring of 2016, Este received a call late at night that would change the rest of his life.

"My mom she had called me in the middle of the night, she was like, ‘I just can't do it anymore,'" Este said.

At the time Este was helpless with school still going on and trying to adapt to the UT Martin football program.

It didn’t take long for his coaches to notice something was wrong.

"I didn't want to talk about it. It hurt me," Este said.

But eventually he opened up.

"My mom, you know wasn't doing good,” Este said. “She said she couldn't, she didn't want to take care of my nephews anymore,” Este said.

Therefore both agreed that after the spring semester ended, Este would leave for Louisiana to take care of the boys.

"When I get home I go see my mom. I said, ‘Where are the boys,’” Este asked.

“She said, ‘Your sister came and took them,’” Este said referring to the boys’ mother. “My heart hit the floor. I might not ever get to see these boys again."

But not long after, Este received another call.

"(My sister) was like, ‘You need to come get these kids cause I'm not watching them anymore,’” Este said.

Afterwards the Louisiana native made arrangements to finally get full custody of both of his nephews Christopher and Zackary.

Added Este: "(My sister) was always the one that was in the streets, drugs you know, dealing with the wrong stuff. I told her, ‘Next time you leave, I'm not giving them back to you.’”

From there, with the help of UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson and his staff, Este found a three-bedroom house near campus.

"It was a way better situation than what they was like when they were (in Louisiana),” Este said. “What they were seeing was too much at a young age. I was in the same boat as them. Living from pillow to pillow every night.”

Almost a year since their move to Martin, Christopher, Zackary and Joe have been inseparable, even when it comes to football.

“It's been really neat to see the team embrace them kind of like their big brothers,” Simpson said. “It's real, real heartwarming when you see their smiles in the hallway.”

“I would have gave up my football career to help them, keep them on track,” Este said. “Because I haven’t ever had anybody do it for me.”

Since getting sole custody, Este’s stepfather and mother have each also helped with the responsibility of caring for Zackary and Christopher.

Joe is set to graduate in December and plans to move closer to his family in Houston with his boys in May of 2018.

