4/13 High School Scores

Below is a list of high school scores from Thursday, April 13th.
Baseball:
Murray 5, Hickman County 0
Caldwell County 2, Crittenden County 1
South Fulton 11, Fulton City 1
Christian County 1, Logan County 0
Graves County 11, Trigg County 6
Marshall County 4, Calloway County 1
McCracken County 5, Bartlett, TN 1
Softball:
Carlisle County 3, Ballard Memorial 1
Christian Fellowship 12, Fulton County 2
Graves County 19, Mayfield 0
Marshall County 11, Calloway County 3
McCracken County 6, Christian County 2
Crittenden County 3, Caldwell County 0