4/13 High School Scores

Below is a list of high school scores from Thursday, April 13th.

Baseball:

Murray 5, Hickman County 0

Caldwell County 2, Crittenden County 1

South Fulton 11, Fulton City 1

Christian County 1, Logan County 0

Graves County 11, Trigg County 6

Marshall County 4, Calloway County 1

McCracken County 5, Bartlett, TN 1

Softball:

Carlisle County 3, Ballard Memorial 1

Christian Fellowship 12, Fulton County 2

Graves County 19, Mayfield 0

Marshall County 11, Calloway County 3

McCracken County 6, Christian County 2

Crittenden County 3, Caldwell County 0