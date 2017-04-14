Motorcycle rider injured in crash with car

A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash with a car Thursday evening.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called to a crash in the 5700 block of Benton Road just before 7:00 p.m.



Deputies say 43-year-old Alonza Mason of Paducah was driving east on Benton Road when he started making a left turn into the Huck's parking lot.



Mason then turned into the path of 46-year-old Donald Driver of Paducah who was going eastbound on a motorcycle.



Driver was unable to avoid a crash and hit Mason's car. Driver was also ejected from his motorcycle and landed on the road.



Driver was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.