Local Easter egg hunts

Many local communities will be holding Easter egg hunts this weekend.



Saturday, April 15:

Shawnee Community College, Ullin, IL - Shawnee Community College will host their annual Easter egg hunt at 10:00 a.m. The hunt is open to kids 0-11 years old. Prizes will also be given away.

Lola Pentecostal Church, Salem, KY - The church will hold an Easter egg hunt at 11:00 a.m.

First Christian Church, Anna, IL - The church will hold an Easter egg hunt at 10:00 a.m. All ages welcome.

Washington Park, Metropolis, IL - Easter egg hunt starts at 10:00 a.m. Kids 1-9 years old can take part. The Easter Bunny will also be there for pictures.



Sunday, April 16:

Kenlake State Resort Park, Aurora, KY - An Easter egg hunt will be held at 2:00 p.m. on the Kenlake Hotel front lawn. Children 0-12 years old can take part. The Easter Bunny will also be there. The event is free.

Mayfield First Church of the Nazarene, Mayfield, KY - An Easter egg hunt will begin at 4:00 p.m. Free food and a illusionist show will follow the egg hunt.