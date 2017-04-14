One killed, another injured in shooting in Cape Girardeau

Carbondale, Illinois, police are looking for a man regarding a shooting incident that happened in June.More
Former treasurer Vallery West has been ordered to pay back $20,778 to the Marshall County Rescue Squad.More
The man accused in a former judge executive's death will stay in jail with no bond because he drove on a suspended license. Willie Holsapple appeared in court Friday after troopers pulled him over on a suspended license earlier this month.More
Two people were arrested in Graves County on Friday on animal cruelty charges. Sheriff's deputies say the man and woman were keeping multiple dogs in "deplorable conditions."More
The U.S. Attorney's Office is planning to file federal charges against Grant King next week. King is the McCracken County-based attorney accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in settlement money from clients. At least 30 clients have made claims against him.More
