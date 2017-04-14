One killed, another injured in shooting in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.



The police department says officers were conducting a routine patrol around 2:00 a.m. when they were flagged down by a person with an apparent gunshot wound.



Officers learned that another person had been shot nearby in the area of Bloomfield and Christine. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man. He was declared dead at the scene.



The injured victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.



A person of interest is in custody.