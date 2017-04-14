Forever Home Friday - Romeo

You can help Romeo find his forever home.



He is a Chihuahua mix.



We don't know how old Romeo is, but he is just five pounds.



He is a very sweet boy and does well with kids and cats.



Romeo also likes to cuddle.



He is neutered, current on vaccinations and boosters, dewormed, microchipped, heart-worm negative, and on flea/tick prevention.



Romeo will need his teeth taken out and must eat wet food for the rest of his life.



If you are interested in adopting him, call the McCracken County Humane Society at (270) 443-5923.