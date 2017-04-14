Six things to know - 4/14/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri overnight. Officers were flagged down by someone who was shot just after 2:00 a.m. It happened in the area of Bloomfield and Christine. They also found a man who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest is in custody.



Today is your last day to drop off your applications for the 2017 beer gardens at Barbecue on the River. You need to have your application in today by 4:00 p.m. This year's festival runs from Thursday, September 28 - Saturday, September 30.



Afghanistan officials say the attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has left 36 Islamic State group fighters dead. There were no civilian casualties, according to the Ministry of Defense statement, which also said that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed.



A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the hands of the airline industry. Attorney Thomas Demetrio indicated Thursday Dr. David Dao will sue United and the city of Chicago, which employs the officers who pulled Dao off Sunday's Louisville-bound flight.



The state veterinarian in Kentucky has lifted avian influenza surveillance zones surrounding two Christian County farms following negative test results from the poultry operations. While state Veterinarian Robert C. Stout has lifted the surveillance zones, officials say the quarantines on the two affected farms remain in place pending the completion of cleaning and disinfection procedures.



About 50 people will become U.S. citizens in the rotunda of Kentucky's Capitol. The Eastern District of Kentucky is holding a naturalization ceremony in the rotunda on Friday at 11 a.m. Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says it is the first time the ceremony will be held in the state government's headquarters.