Quilt Week 2017: April 26-29

Quilt Week is here in Paducah and we've gathered up a variety of resources to help to make sure our local and out-of-town visitors have a good time. Below we have some general information as well as links to help you plan your week in Quilt City USA.
Quilt Show Hours:
Wednesday–Friday, 9 AM to 6 PM
Saturday, 9 AM to 4 PM
Admission Prices:
AQS Member: $11 Daily, 2-day $20, $25 Multi-day
Non-Member: $14 Daily, 2-day $25, $35 Multi-day
Quilt Exhibit Locations:
Large quilts—Schroeder Expo Center
Wall quilts—Carroll Convention Center (second floor)
Special quilt exhibits—Carroll Convention Center (first & second floors) and Pavilion
Parking Locations:
Schroeder Expo Center lot (enter at the stoplight at Executive Blvd. and 4th Street)
City lot, Jefferson St. and 2nd St. (in front of the floodwall)
Park and Ride: Park at Carson Park (Joe Clifton Dr./28th St. & Madison St.) and ride the Express Shuttle Bus to and from the AQS Bus Stop and Carson Park
For more information on Quilt Week, you can visit the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau's page by clicking here or the AQS QuiltWeek page by clicking here.
An event guide that you can print out is also available by clicking here.
In a world where quilter's take over for one week every year, the Quilt Man appears. He's on a mission to find a sidekick. "Are you in the application pool to be a superhero?" Quilt Man said. "Batman has Robin. Quilt Man has Bobbin!"More
Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Needle and thread. AQS QuiltWeek and Bonnie Browning. They just go together.More
AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah has some events planned.More
AQS QuiltWeek is underway! Thousands of quilters from across the country and around the globe are celebrating their version of the Super Bowl this week in Paducah.More
Wednesday is the first day of the show with doors opening at 9:00 a.m.More
It's that time of year again. AQS QuiltWeek kicks off on Wednesday but the competition for best in show and other categories has already started.More
Each year, quilters from far and wide come to Paducah to compete in the AQS Quilt Contest as part of QuiltWeek, and this QuiltWeek's winners were announced Tuesday night.More
She can’t remember the first time she picked up a needle and thread, but just about everyone in her immediate family has a quilt from Reva Davenport Hobbs Verschueren.More
Becky Straley with the Paducah Convention and Visitor's Bureau is excited for QuiltWeek, but she understands that the traffic can be a problem for many. With limited parking and one-way streets, she said it is the hardest part about the event.More
Organizers scurry to prepare for the 2017 AQS QuiltWeek. On Friday they were carefully unpacking the quilts that will be judged over the weekend. More than 400 quilts were entered into this year's contest.More
AQS QuiltWeek runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including the Yeiser Art Center that will host Fantastic Fibers 2017.More
AQS QuiltWeek runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including the Oaks Artisan Festival at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.More
AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including a charity where you can give comfort to children who are hospitalized.More
AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including the Homeplace 1850s Farm at Land Between the Lakes.More
He patrols the streets of Paducah and protects the city's quilts. He is Quilt Man, and he received a surprise on Thursday: a drawing that features him.More
New businesses in town have started gearing up for their first QuiltWeek experience. Pizza Warehouse and Highwater Fresh Bar are recent additions to Paducah.More
AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The McCracken County Library plans to hold some events.More
AQS Quilt Week is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The National Quilt Museum has several events planned.More
AQS Quilt Week is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. One event you can visit is the 2017 Rotary Antique Quilt Show & Vendor Mall. It runs from April 25 - 29 at the Robert Cherry Civic Center.More
Paducah Convention Center Director Chuck Tate grew up around the spectacle of the Paducah quilt show, but now he's behind the scenes for the first time. He started to get ready for AQS Quilt Week about a month in advance.More
