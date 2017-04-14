Quilt Week 2017: April 26-29

Quilt Week is here in Paducah and we've gathered up a variety of resources to help to make sure our local and out-of-town visitors have a good time. Below we have some general information as well as links to help you plan your week in Quilt City USA.



Quilt Show Hours:

Wednesday–Friday, 9 AM to 6 PM

Saturday, 9 AM to 4 PM



Admission Prices:

AQS Member: $11 Daily, 2-day $20, $25 Multi-day

Non-Member: $14 Daily, 2-day $25, $35 Multi-day



Quilt Exhibit Locations:

Large quilts—Schroeder Expo Center

Wall quilts—Carroll Convention Center (second floor)

Special quilt exhibits—Carroll Convention Center (first & second floors) and Pavilion



Parking Locations:

Schroeder Expo Center lot (enter at the stoplight at Executive Blvd. and 4th Street)

City lot, Jefferson St. and 2nd St. (in front of the floodwall)

Park and Ride: Park at Carson Park (Joe Clifton Dr./28th St. & Madison St.) and ride the Express Shuttle Bus to and from the AQS Bus Stop and Carson Park



For more information on Quilt Week, you can visit the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau's page by clicking here or the AQS QuiltWeek page by clicking here.



An event guide that you can print out is also available by clicking here.