Quilt Week 2017: April 26-29

         

Quilt Week 2017: April 26-29

          

Quilt Week is here in Paducah and we've gathered up a variety of resources to help to make sure our local and out-of-town visitors have a good time. Below we have some general information as well as links to help you plan your week in Quilt City USA.

Quilt Show Hours:
Wednesday–Friday, 9 AM to 6 PM
Saturday, 9 AM to 4 PM

Admission Prices:
AQS Member: $11 Daily, 2-day $20, $25 Multi-day
Non-Member: $14 Daily, 2-day $25, $35 Multi-day

Quilt Exhibit Locations:
Large quilts—Schroeder Expo Center
Wall quilts—Carroll Convention Center (second floor)
Special quilt exhibits—Carroll Convention Center (first & second floors) and Pavilion

Parking Locations:
Schroeder Expo Center lot (enter at the stoplight at Executive Blvd. and 4th Street)
City lot, Jefferson St. and 2nd St. (in front of the floodwall)
Park and Ride: Park at Carson Park (Joe Clifton Dr./28th St. & Madison St.) and ride the Express Shuttle Bus to and from the AQS Bus Stop and Carson Park

For more information on Quilt Week, you can visit the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau's page by clicking here or the AQS QuiltWeek page by clicking here.

An event guide that you can print out is also available by clicking here.

  • Quilt Week 2017: April 26-29More>>

  • Quilt Man visits his loyal quilters in Paducah

    Quilt Man visits his loyal quilters in Paducah

    Friday, April 28 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:43:20 GMT

    In a world where quilter's take over for one week every year, the Quilt Man appears. He's on a mission to find a sidekick. "Are you in the application pool to be a superhero?" Quilt Man said. "Batman has Robin. Quilt Man has Bobbin!"

    In a world where quilter's take over for one week every year, the Quilt Man appears. He's on a mission to find a sidekick. "Are you in the application pool to be a superhero?" Quilt Man said. "Batman has Robin. Quilt Man has Bobbin!"

  • I Am Local 6: Bonnie Browning and AQS QuiltWeek

    I Am Local 6: Bonnie Browning and AQS QuiltWeek

    Friday, April 28 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:42:28 GMT

    Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Needle and thread. AQS QuiltWeek and Bonnie Browning. They just go together.

    Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Needle and thread. AQS QuiltWeek and Bonnie Browning. They just go together.

  • Quilt Week: Quilt Show at the Hotel Metropolitan

    Quilt Week: Quilt Show at the Hotel Metropolitan

    Thursday, April 27 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-04-27 20:41:49 GMT

    AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah has some events planned.

    AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah has some events planned.

  • Thousands show up for day one of AQS QuiltWeek

    Thousands show up for day one of AQS QuiltWeek

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:22:37 GMT

    AQS QuiltWeek is underway! Thousands of quilters from across the country and around the globe are celebrating their version of the Super Bowl this week in Paducah.

    AQS QuiltWeek is underway! Thousands of quilters from across the country and around the globe are celebrating their version of the Super Bowl this week in Paducah.

  • Final sneak peek before the start of the AQS Quilt Show

    Final sneak peek before the start of the AQS Quilt Show

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 8:57 AM EDT2017-04-26 12:57:30 GMT

    Wednesday is the first day of the show with doors opening at 9:00 a.m.

    Wednesday is the first day of the show with doors opening at 9:00 a.m.

  • AQS QuiltWeek: judges spend 20 hours critiquing 400 quilts

    AQS QuiltWeek: judges spend 20 hours critiquing 400 quilts

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:42 AM EDT2017-04-26 11:42:23 GMT

    It's that time of year again. AQS QuiltWeek kicks off on Wednesday but the competition for best in show and other categories has already started.

    It's that time of year again. AQS QuiltWeek kicks off on Wednesday but the competition for best in show and other categories has already started.

  • Spring 2017 AQS QuiltWeek winners named

    Spring 2017 AQS QuiltWeek winners named

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-04-26 02:01:17 GMT

    Each year, quilters from far and wide come to Paducah to compete in the AQS Quilt Contest as part of QuiltWeek, and this QuiltWeek's winners were announced Tuesday night.  

    Each year, quilters from far and wide come to Paducah to compete in the AQS Quilt Contest as part of QuiltWeek, and this QuiltWeek's winners were announced Tuesday night.  

  • 100-Year Old Remembers Early Days Of Quilt Show

    100-Year Old Remembers Early Days Of Quilt Show

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 6:54 AM EDT2017-04-25 10:54:08 GMT

    She can’t remember the first time she picked up a needle and thread, but just about everyone in her immediate family has a quilt from Reva Davenport Hobbs Verschueren.

    She can’t remember the first time she picked up a needle and thread, but just about everyone in her immediate family has a quilt from Reva Davenport Hobbs Verschueren.

  • How to get around Paducah during QuiltWeek

    How to get around Paducah during QuiltWeek

    Monday, April 24 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-04-25 00:07:01 GMT

    Becky Straley with the Paducah Convention and Visitor's Bureau is excited for QuiltWeek, but she understands that the traffic can be a problem for many. With limited parking and one-way streets, she said it is the hardest part about the event. 

    Becky Straley with the Paducah Convention and Visitor's Bureau is excited for QuiltWeek, but she understands that the traffic can be a problem for many. With limited parking and one-way streets, she said it is the hardest part about the event. 

  • Preparing for AQS QuiltWeek

    Preparing for AQS QuiltWeek

    Friday, April 21 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-04-21 22:09:11 GMT
    aqs quilt weekaqs quilt week

    Organizers scurry to prepare for the 2017 AQS QuiltWeek. On Friday they were carefully unpacking the quilts that will be judged over the weekend. More than 400 quilts were entered into this year's contest.

    Organizers scurry to prepare for the 2017 AQS QuiltWeek. On Friday they were carefully unpacking the quilts that will be judged over the weekend. More than 400 quilts were entered into this year's contest.

  • Quilt Week: fantastic fibers

    Quilt Week: fantastic fibers

    Friday, April 21 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-04-21 19:19:16 GMT

    AQS QuiltWeek runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including the Yeiser Art Center that will host Fantastic Fibers 2017.

    AQS QuiltWeek runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including the Yeiser Art Center that will host Fantastic Fibers 2017.

  • Quilt Week: oaks artisan festival

    Quilt Week: oaks artisan festival

    Friday, April 21 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-04-21 18:36:39 GMT

    AQS QuiltWeek runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including the Oaks Artisan Festival at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah. 

    AQS QuiltWeek runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including the Oaks Artisan Festival at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah. 

  • Quilt Week: quilts for kids

    Quilt Week: quilts for kids

    Friday, April 21 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-04-21 17:07:47 GMT
    aqs quilt weekaqs quilt week

    AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including a charity where you can give comfort to children who are hospitalized. 

    AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including a charity where you can give comfort to children who are hospitalized. 

  • Quilt Week: Annual Quilting Bee

    Quilt Week: Annual Quilting Bee

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-04-21 16:12:31 GMT

    AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including the Homeplace 1850s Farm at Land Between the Lakes.

    AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including the Homeplace 1850s Farm at Land Between the Lakes.

  • Quilt Man featured in local art

    Quilt Man featured in local art

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:58 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:58:39 GMT

    He patrols the streets of Paducah and protects the city's quilts. He is Quilt Man, and he received a surprise on Thursday: a drawing that features him.

    He patrols the streets of Paducah and protects the city's quilts. He is Quilt Man, and he received a surprise on Thursday: a drawing that features him.

  • New businesses prepare for their first AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah

    New businesses prepare for their first AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:30:53 GMT

    New businesses in town have started gearing up for their first QuiltWeek experience.  Pizza Warehouse and Highwater Fresh Bar are recent additions to Paducah.

    New businesses in town have started gearing up for their first QuiltWeek experience.  Pizza Warehouse and Highwater Fresh Bar are recent additions to Paducah.

  • Quilt Week: McCracken County Public Library

    Quilt Week: McCracken County Public Library

    Thursday, April 20 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-04-20 21:52:14 GMT

    AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The McCracken County Library plans to hold some events.

    AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The McCracken County Library plans to hold some events.

  • Quilt Week at the National Quilt Museum

    Quilt Week at the National Quilt Museum

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-04-20 15:33:02 GMT

    AQS Quilt Week is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The National Quilt Museum has several events planned.

    AQS Quilt Week is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The National Quilt Museum has several events planned.

  • Quilt Week: Rotary Antique Quilt Show

    Quilt Week: Rotary Antique Quilt Show

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-04-20 15:32:11 GMT
    aqs quilt weekaqs quilt week

    AQS Quilt Week is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. One event you can visit is the 2017 Rotary Antique Quilt Show & Vendor Mall. It runs from April 25 - 29 at the Robert Cherry Civic Center. 

    AQS Quilt Week is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. One event you can visit is the 2017 Rotary Antique Quilt Show & Vendor Mall. It runs from April 25 - 29 at the Robert Cherry Civic Center. 

  • Convention Center starts prep for AQS Quilt Week

    Convention Center starts prep for AQS Quilt Week

    Friday, April 14 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-04-14 17:28:25 GMT

    Paducah Convention Center Director Chuck Tate grew up around the spectacle of the Paducah quilt show, but now he's behind the scenes for the first time. He started to get ready for AQS Quilt Week about a month in advance.

    Paducah Convention Center Director Chuck Tate grew up around the spectacle of the Paducah quilt show, but now he's behind the scenes for the first time. He started to get ready for AQS Quilt Week about a month in advance.

