Volunteers needed to help beautify downtown Paducah

Paducah residents are encouraged to volunteer their time on Saturday to help beautify downtown Paducah.



The City of Paducah says Spring Spruce Up will be held from 8:30 a.m. - Noon on Saturday, April 15.



Volunteers are asked to come down to help beautify the flower beds and planters in the downtown area.



Those wanting to volunteer should meet at the gazebo at 2nd and Broadway at 8:30 a.m. for instructions.



Volunteers will be assigned to work a certain section. Work will be done in the gazebo area, sections of Broadway, 3rd Street, and sections of Kentucky Avenue and Jefferson Street.



A group of volunteers will also be working on the landscaping in front of the floodwall murals.



For more information on how you or your group can help, contact Winchester at 270-444-8690 or mwinchester@paducahky.gov.