Paducah police looking for man wanted on warrants in two counties

Paducah police are asking for help finding a man wanted on warrants in two counties.



43-year-old Chad Busby of Paducah is charged with a McCracken County warrant with a parole violation.



He is also charged in Carlisle County with failing to appear in court on traffic violations, and in connection with a Paducah Police Department case with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to maintain insurance.



Anyone with information on Busby's whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.