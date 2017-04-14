Motorcyclist hospitalized after bird flies into him on highway

A motorcyclist was injured Friday when a bird flew into his path on Kentucky 97 near the Bell City community in Graves County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The wreck happened on KY 97, about 4 miles south of KY 94 West.

Deputies say 68-year-old Max Russel of Paducah was headed northbound on a 2003 Honda motorcycle when a buzzard flew from a ditch on the east side of the road into Russel's path. The bird hit Russel's helmet visor and knocked him unconscious. The motorcycle fell and slid down the road.

Russel's injuries were not life threatening, according to deputies, but he was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center. The sheriff's office says he will be taken to an out-of-state hospital for further care.

The bird was killed on impact.

In addition to sheriff's deputies, responders with Mayfield-Graves County EMS and the Cuba Fire Department assisted at the scene. Deputies say a number of good Samaritan drivers also stopped to help.