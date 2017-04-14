Woman charged with manslaughter in infant's death - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Woman charged with manslaughter in infant's death

Posted: Updated:
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) -

A Kentucky woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a baby.
    
The Kentucky New Era reports that Hopkinsville Police Department Lt. Jefferson Alexander says police responded to a home on a report of a 10-month-old infant not breathing. 20-year-old Desiree A. Catlett was charged Thursday with second-degree manslaughter as a result of the incident.
    
The indictment warrant was signed March 28. She remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.
    
No information has been provided as to the date of the incident or Catlett's relation to the baby. Neither Alexander no the indictment warrant provide any other details.
    
 

Powered by Frankly