Woman charged with manslaughter in infant's death

A Kentucky woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a baby.



The Kentucky New Era reports that Hopkinsville Police Department Lt. Jefferson Alexander says police responded to a home on a report of a 10-month-old infant not breathing. 20-year-old Desiree A. Catlett was charged Thursday with second-degree manslaughter as a result of the incident.



The indictment warrant was signed March 28. She remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.



No information has been provided as to the date of the incident or Catlett's relation to the baby. Neither Alexander no the indictment warrant provide any other details.



