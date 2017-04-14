Illinois Gov. Rauner opposes bill allowing taxpayer-funded abortions

After years of cuts and reductions during Illinois’ years’ long budget impasse, Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn said the university system is still strong.More
A credit ratings agency has removed Illinois from a credit watch since legislators approved a budget and ended a more than two-year impasse.More
The individual income tax rate is now 4.95 percent, up from 3.75 percent.More
The Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative was hoping to hear some good news Tuesday from the Illinois comptroller about its pre-K program.More
The Women's Center in Carbondale has had a tough couple of years. Because of the Illinois budget impasse, it's had to make desperate cuts that threatened to close it.More
Kentucky's Republican governor has signed an order to close a $152.2 million hole in the state's budget.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.More
A federal judge in Hawaii has further weakened his already diluted travel ban by vastly expanding the list of family relationships with U.S. citizens that visa applicants can use to get into the U.S.More
President Donald Trump was captured complimenting the French president's wife's appearance Thursday as he toured a famous Paris landmark.More
Vice President Mike Pence promoted a revamped Senate health care bill Wednesday, choosing the home turf of Kentucky's high-profile senators to "turn up the heat" on the struggling Republican effort...More
