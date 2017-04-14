Local business-owner still recovering from former employee's embezzlement

Purchase Engineering Owner John Watson works alone now. He said his business is still recovering after $1.2 million was stolen by his own bookkeeper, Stephanie Benefiel.

"She was a very skillful thief," said Watson. In 2009, Benefiel was convicted of stealing that $1.2 million from Purchase Engineering over an 18-year span. Watson knew her family, and he hired her based on recommendations.

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden said embezzlement is extremely common, and it's usually done by someone is a position of trust.

"She was pretty slick," Watson said "She played games with the IRS for years and got away with it. One of her little tricks was: She didn't have signing authority, so she couldn't sign checks, but she could sign my partner's signature and he wasn't able to identify which were (forged) and which weren't."

Watson said he's learned more than he ever wanted to. He thought he took all the right precautions. Now, he said the main thing for business owners to know is that they need to physically separate the duties of their bookkeepers and the bank. He said you should not give your bookkeeper access to any of your business's banking information, even if the bookkeeper is a trusted friend or relative.

"She had all the books all worked out, and they appeared right, but it's the way she hid it," he said.

Benefiel was ordered to pay restitution of $1.2 million, but Watson said he doesn't think he will ever get that money back,.

"I'm still here. I don't give up easily, but most businesses don't survive," he said.