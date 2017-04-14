Earth Week: saving energy

Earth Week is from April 16-22. We are commemorating it by looking for ways to improve the world around us. That includes saving energy.

You can save energy, and money, with just one click. By plugging electronics and appliances into a power strip, then turning it off when not in use, you could cut your power usage up to 10%.

You can also make a few changes. LED lights use 85% less energy than conventional bulbs. You should also consider running your clothes washer with cold water. 40% of the energy used to wash clothes goes to heating the water.

Your purchases can also help save energy. By reusing items like bags, cups, and bottles, you can save energy and space in the landfill.

Here are six ways you can save energy.