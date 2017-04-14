Matt Bollant lands head coaching post at Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) - A month after being fired as the University of Illinois' women's basketball coach, Matt Bollant has moved down the road to coach Eastern Illinois' women's team.



Eastern Illinois Athletic Director Tom Michael said Friday the university had exceptional interest in the coaching position. He said Bollant stood out among those resumes "with his proven track record of building winning programs at our level."



Bollant had one winning season in five years at Illinois, and was sued two years ago for allegedly abusing players. He was replaced by Hall of Famer Nancy Fahey.



Bollant is replacing Debbie Black, whose contract was not renewed following the 2016-17 season. Black finished her four-years with a 34-80 overall record.



Bollant said he was excited about being named Panther head coach, adding "great things are ahead."

