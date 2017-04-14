14-year old Nikolas Toocheck runs for a purpose

At 11-years old, Nikolas Toocheck became the youngest person to ever run a marathon on all seven continents. Now a teenager, Toocheck has set another goal for himself by running a marathon in all 50 states.

"It is definitely a fair trade if I am able to do what I love out here," said Toocheck.

That love of running marathon's began when he ran his first at age nine.

"It never seemed like finishing a marathon was daunting to him," said Nikolas' father Daniel. "He always had big goals."

"If you look at most human beings, one marathon is on there bucket list," Nikolas said. "It is definitely a huge accomplishment."

In all, Nikolas has run in 55 marathons, totaling just over 1,400 miles, and as each race winds down he is motivated by knowing each mile run has a purpose.

"We are running for an organization called Seva," Daniel said. "They help raise money to treat and prevent blindness around the world."

"It is going to get tough," said Nikolas. "When I get tired I think of those kids that I am helping and you just keep going."

Toocheck has run marathons all over the country and all over the world, and has seen some amazing things. But he says the best sight he has seen is the impact he has made through the nearly $50,000 he has raised.

"Just the smiles on the kids faces that I have seen," he said. "That is just unbelievable."

Now with Kentucky now out of the way, three more states three more states are left on his journey.

"Definitely proud I was able to do this," Nikolas said. "But I am not done and still have a lot to do in my life."

Nikolas still has races in California, Vermont and New Hampshire to complete his goal and will finish by next month.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON NIKOLAS CLICK ON THE LINKS BELOW.

http://www.nikrunstheworld.com/

http://www.seva.org/nikolas

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.