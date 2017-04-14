Local congregation says no to same-sex marriage, could face eviction

A local congregation is searching for a new place to worship after talking about the possibility of splitting away from the Presbyterian Church.

In 2015, the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church approved an amendment that says it's okay for same-sex couples to get married in the church. That didn't go over so well with some members in Calvert City, Kentucky.

Paul Ambler, the clerk of session at First Presbyterian Church, says the congregation was given the option to leave the denomination under what's called the "gracious dismissal" policy. But he says the eviction notice he got is anything but gracious.

"It makes us feel discriminated," says Ambler. "They're not treating us fairly. We're not leaving the Presbyterian Church. The Presbyterian Church left us."

Ambler says he doesn't agree with the church's decision to allow same-sex marriages.

"Out in the secular world, people can do what they want. I don't have an issue with it," says Ambler. "But it's when they try to bring that within the church context, that's where we had the issue."

After the General Assembly voted to allow same-sex marriage, Ambler says his congregation agreed to the possibility of separating from the denomination.

"So, at that point, we entered into negotiations to come up with an agreement that the congregation could vote on whether to actually dismiss or remain, and we haven't reached that point yet," says Ambler.

Instead, Ambler says, the Presbytery of Western Kentucky made the decision for them. The Presbytery owns the building and Ambler says the group wants his congregation to get out.

"It's very stressful," says Ambler. "Very stressful. A lot of our congregation is older. They don't want to leave."

Ambler says he's scared this could break up his church family. He says, ideally, they'd like to rent out the church and one day buy the building.

Tom Miller, the attorney representing the Presbytery of Western Kentucky, sent this statement:

The departing group was not 'excommunicated' as has been reported. Rather, they announced that they wanted to leave the Presbyterian denomination and start a non-denominational community church that would then meet at the same location. We respect their decision to leave and we wish them the best with their new endeavor. However, the Presbytery of Western Kentucky owns the church building and wishes to maintain a Presbyterian church at that location, as they have done for so many years. At this point, this is essentially a real estate matter, which we believe will be resolved amicably.

The congregation must be out of the building by Wednesday.