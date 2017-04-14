Buds in bloom at area vineyards despite March freeze

The locally made wines many of you drink won’t be in short supply this season. Last month’s cold snap had wineries worried about damage to their crops, but many area growers are finding relief as spring temperatures bring blooming buds.

With temperatures rising daily in April, vineyard manager Patrick Asa II keeps a close eye on the vines at Hickory Ridge. Last month’s cold snap had him and other area growers concerned about losing their grapes.

"The weather is a constant problem for us. We're always battling the weather," Asa said.

February’s early warm up caused early blooms in many local vineyards, leaving those buds at risk from freezes in March.

"It's just a slow process from as soon as it starts to warm up, which is why the frost can be such problem: because as it warms up and the buds start to push out, that's when they're susceptible to frost damage," Asa said.

By using different types of pruning on the vineyards, they were able to save most of the crop from any kind of frost damage, making sure there's plenty of wine for the thousands of people expected in the area for the 2017 solar eclipse.

"It's a really big sense of relief, knowing that everything's coming in strong...and going to produce quality fruit," he said. Crews from SIU Carbondale helped teach them different pruning methods, Asa said. He said that helped save a lot of their grapes that may have otherwise been killed in the frost.

"It was a big scare for everybody, and it could still be a scare. But it looks like everybody's in the clear," Asa said. While a cold snap could bring another killing freeze, it becomes less likely the further into spring we get. If that warmth sticks around, Asa and the others at Hickory Ridge said they’ll have no trouble filling the demand for their local wines this year.

While some of the vineyards along the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail are reporting minimal damage to their grape crop from the cold, crews at Alto Vineyards said they did see some damage in their vineyards.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Alto Vineyards said.