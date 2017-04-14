Volunteers prepare real eggs for Barlow House Museum Easter egg hunt

Easter egg hunts are a tradition many of you will take part in this weekend. One group of volunteers prefers to hide the real thing, instead of plastic eggs.

Check out the video above for a look from the preparations ahead of the Barlow group's mission to entertain an entire community.

Volunteers prepared 1,500 eggs this year.

The great hunt for the eggs starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Barlow House Museum at 509 Broadway St. Children under the age of 12 can line up at the front gate 30 minutes before the event starts. If you go, don't forget to bring your baskets!

