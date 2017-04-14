Mall moves forward with new plans after agreement with barbecue company falls through

A company that had big plans for the Eddyville Mall is opening a restaurant as planned —just not in the mall.

Last summer Moonshine, Beer and BBQ Company announced a project to revitalize the shopping area with a restaurant, distillery and museum.

With that business now opening in a different location, the mall moves forward with a different plan to attract business.

"Space available" signs hang in windows throughout the Eddyville Mall.

"It was right on the very front corner there, right when you walk to the left," says Jay Parrent, who lives in Princeton.

On Friday, Parrent pointed out the storefront, where his employer in his first job out of high school used to be. Then, the mall was a different story.

"In it's hay day thousands of people here on the weekend, so it would be great to see an activity here at all," Parrent says.

Moonshine Beer and BBQ Company's $50 million project gave people throughout the area hope they would see the mall that way again.

"Of course it can be a little disappointing, but by the time it all went down, I was ready for it to be over with," says the mall's owner, Christopher Burnett.

Burnett says after six months under contract with the mall, the company wasn't making the payments it owed, and he had to let them go. The company is now opening a restaurant on State Route 293 instead, and Burnett is also moving on.

"It did set us back some, but today we've got that behind us," Burnett says.

Burnett says the mall was at 10 percent capacity when he bought it two years ago. Now, it's at 35 percent, and he's looking to fill more of these empty storefronts.

Burnett is upgrading utilities to make the location more affordable for new businesses.

Parrent says for now, he'll continue to visit the growing number of businesses there. "I think is has a lot of potential down the road," he says.

We reached out to Moonshine Beer and BBQ, but the owners declined to comment. The company's Facebook page says the restaurant opens Saturday, but they are still working on licensing for the distillery and brewery.