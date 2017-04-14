New pub finding success in Murphysboro, Illinois

Folks in one city in the Local 6 area hope the success of a new brewpub leads to more businesses staying open.

The Murphysboro business community has continued to grow for the past several years, neighbors say.

"Through the last few years, we have seen a few open up, a few shut down. For the most part, it seems pretty stable," said Tony Wilson, who lives in Murphysboro.

Recently, the first brewpub opened in the city. Molly's Pint co-owner Nicholas Blew has lived in Murphysboro for 10 years. He says he chose to open his business there because he believes the city is on the right track.

"It's very exciting to see our little Murphysboro growing up again. There's a lot of small businesses like this starting up, popping up on every street corner," Blew said.

Neighbors hope the pub's success will encourage more business owners to make Murphysboro their home.

"The good thing about Murphysboro: It offers a lot of different opportunities for a wide variety of people," said Wilson.

Next, Blew plans to expand and add food services to his brewpub.